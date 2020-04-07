Washington team doctor assisting with coronavirus treatment

Getty Images

NFL team doctors aren’t busy at the moment giving physicals to new players, or tending to those involved in offseason programs.

So some in the sports medicine field are putting their skills to use in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Via Roman Stubbs of the Washington Post, Dr. John Tabacco, Washington’s team internist, is among those in associated fields going to work helping people.

His practice specializes in sports injuries, but has been doing triage work on patients in recent weeks, including one work who came to their facility with a fever and back pain, but actually had a kidney stone. That’s at least one patient who didn’t end up in a far busier emergency room.

“What we do in sports medicine, seeing people in locker rooms, seeing people in their houses, that really is coronavirus 101,” Tabacco said. “It’s going to see people in the parking lot, seeing people in their houses. I’ve done a number of home calls since coronavirus hit. I think we’re really flexible physicians when it comes to how we see people.”

A number of sports medicine facilities across the country are assisting in similar ways. Tabacco’s practice is encouraging virtual visits, but is seeing some patients in their parking lots.

Also, the National Athletic Trainers’ Association has connected nearly 10,000 athletic trainers with facilities that need help, another example of those who can helping in a time of need.