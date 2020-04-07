Yannick Ngakoue looking for a team that has a great culture

Posted by Josh Alper on April 7, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue hasn’t changed his tune about playing for the Jaguars.

Ngakoue said before the team used the franchise tag that he wanted to move on and reiterated that point late last month when he said that it is obvious his time in Jacksonville is up. During an appearance on ESPN Tuesday, Ngakoue shared some of what he hopes to find with a new team.

“I really wanna be a part of a team that has a great culture,” Ngakoue said. “Winning is a habit and I don’t want to be with a team where losing is a norm of anything of that nature. I want to be a part of something special.”

A recent report indicated the Jaguars are in the market for a first-round pick and other considerations in order to move Ngakoue in a trade. No one has hit that price yet and the Jags showed with cornerback Jalen Ramsey that they are willing to bide their time until an offer they want comes their way.

  2. Well I’m hoping for players that want to help turn things around, not a guy that only wants to be on an elite team. How’s that for culture
    Pass

  3. We’ll give the Jags the 27th pick and he can join one of the best cultures in the league.

  4. Wouldn’t be surprised to see the Ravens ship Judon + a pick or two in exchange for Yannick.

  6. Just the Jags’ bad luck that there’s only one team so stupid to give up a bunch of draft capital for a malcontent looking for an immediate big payday, and that team is still choking on the last bite of the apple

  7. Come to Buffalo.. no way on earth anyone is giving them a 1st round pick for someone that doesn’t want to be there. We have a great Football culture, need another edge rusher and the window is open now.

  9. He’s this year’s Jalen Ramsey. He was fortunate to be playing with Calais Campbell. He knows now that with Campbell not around he’ll get exposed that he’s not that good without Calais around. He also wants a truckload of money.

    You name me a team that pays over $20M for anyone other than QB and I’ll show you a team that missed the playoffs.

  10. unsure Ngakoue is worth a 1st for trade but Philly sure would love him.
    and based on his additional comments, Yannick would sure love Philly too.

  11. Well, NE has over 100 million in cap space in 2021 coming and a 3rd pick to offer. Jax can’t expect much in return with his salary demands.

  12. The Vikings are likely to spend a 1st rounder on an end in the draft. Would probably be worth using one of their firsts on a known commodity. Then he just needs to take a HUGE pay cut so they can afford him lol.

