Yannick Ngakoue looking for a team that has a great culture

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue hasn’t changed his tune about playing for the Jaguars.

Ngakoue said before the team used the franchise tag that he wanted to move on and reiterated that point late last month when he said that it is obvious his time in Jacksonville is up. During an appearance on ESPN Tuesday, Ngakoue shared some of what he hopes to find with a new team.

“I really wanna be a part of a team that has a great culture,” Ngakoue said. “Winning is a habit and I don’t want to be with a team where losing is a norm of anything of that nature. I want to be a part of something special.”

A recent report indicated the Jaguars are in the market for a first-round pick and other considerations in order to move Ngakoue in a trade. No one has hit that price yet and the Jags showed with cornerback Jalen Ramsey that they are willing to bide their time until an offer they want comes their way.