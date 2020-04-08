A.J. Green fully healthy after missing 2019 season

Getty Images

A.J. Green has not played a game since Dec. 2, 2018. He has played only nine games the past two seasons.

Green tore ligaments in his left ankle on the first day of training camp practice last summer, requiring surgery. He practiced only once last season, as a limited participant, before the ankle swelled again.

The Bengals finally placed him on injured reserve late last season.

Green’s health has returned to 100 percent, coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday.

“Everything’s been positive with A.J.,” Taylor said on a conference call broadcast on the team’s social media account. “He’s fully healthy and is working hard. He’s been in Atlanta. It’s all been positive in that regard.”

The Bengals used the franchise tag on Green, who has yet to sign it.