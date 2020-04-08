All 32 teams will participate in a mock draft to test the technology

Getty Images

This year’s draft will be conducted remotely, and some teams have expressed concerns that technical difficulties could result in an inability to submit picks, contact other teams about trades, or otherwise conduct business as usual. So a practice session has been planned.

All 32 teams will participate in a mock draft, with general managers and league officials all set up at their home offices to oversee the technology and make sure it functions properly, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

NFL general managers aren’t necessarily the most technologically adept people, so it isn’t surprising that they’re going to need some practice to feel confident they can do it right on draft day.

The draft starts two weeks from tomorrow, so the league has two weeks to make sure everything is up to speed.