Andrew Hawkins, Joe Thomas raising money to feed Ohio children

Getty Images

Former Browns players Andrew Hawkins and Joe Thomas announced a joint donation to help feed children in Ohio communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through Children’s Hunger Alliance (CHA), the pair seeks to feed children who have lost access to meals.

For every dollar donated, Hawkins and Thomas personally will match the donation up to $50,000.

Hawkins and Thomas played together for three seasons and then created “The ThomaHawk Show” podcast.

To donate to Hawkins and Thomas’ fundraising effort, visit https://childrenshungeralliance.org/thomahawk/.