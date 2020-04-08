Bengals re-sign Alex Redmond

Getty Images

The Bengals officially announced the signings of eight free agents from other teams on Wednesday and then moved on to announce the return of one of their own free agents.

The team announced that they have re-signed guard Alex Redmond. The team tendered Redmond as an restricted free agent earlier this year. He’ll make $2.133 million after being tendered at the original round level.

Redmond signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and he started 15 games at right guard during the 2018 season. He missed the first four games of last season while serving a suspension for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy and returned to make two starts in three appearances before going on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Guard Xavier Su'a-Filo was one of the eight free agents added to the roster.