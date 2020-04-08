Bills G.M. Brandon Beane joins #PFTPM for extended chat

Getty Images

Brandon Beane won’t be busy on the first night of the draft, since his team doesn’t have a first-round pick in 2020. But the Bills G.M. has been keeping busy in advance of the draft, getting the word out regarding efforts to help his community during the ongoing pandemic.

Beane joined #PFTPM on Wednesday to discuss this project and various other topics during a 30-minute chat.

Beyond the $20,000 Beane personally has donated to relief efforts in Western New York, Beane is working with the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County to boost the WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

Anyone who donates to the fund will be entered into a contest that will generate several different winners. One will be on the phone as Beane calls in the team’s first selection in 2020, and another will participate in an exclusive one-on-one Zoom Q&A with Beane.

Other prizes include an autographed Josh Allen jersey and a helmet autographed by each of the team’s draft picks. So donate now, Bills fans, and then check out the full interview with Beane, who joined via Zoom videoconference.