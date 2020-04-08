Cardinals helping to provide one million meals in Arizona

Getty Images

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones made a donation recently that will help provide meals to people in Arizona during the COVID-19 pandemic and the team announced its own efforts on that front on Wednesday.

The Cardinals have joined with State Farm to provide a million meals to Arizonans through five different food banks.

“We’re incredibly grateful to State Farm for the opportunity to work with them on this critically important initiative,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “Both of our organizations place community involvement among our highest priorities and recognize the impact that we can make, particularly in extraordinary times like now. The non-profit groups receiving these meals do tremendous work and we are honored to assist them in this way.”

The Cardinals previously donated $1 million to the AZ Coronavirus Fund.