Chiefs signing DeAndre Washington to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with running back DeAndre Washington, Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Washington, 27, spent his first four seasons with the Raiders after they made him a fifth-round choice.

In 2019, he played 16 games with three starts. Washington saw action on 271 offensive snaps and 82 on special teams.

For his career, Washington has played 55 games with five starts. He has 282 carries for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns, while also catching 88 passes for 613 yards and a score.