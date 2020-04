Getty Images

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is doing his part during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metcalf is donating $50,000 to relief efforts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Metcalf has committed $25,000 to Swedish Hospital in Seattle and $25,000 to feed those in need in Oxford, Mississippi.

Metcalf played at Ole Miss.

The Seahawks selected him a second-round pick last spring, and he made 58 catches for 900 yards and seven touchdowns. He added another 11 receptions for 219 yards and a touchdown in the postseason.