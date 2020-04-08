Falcons have to “hone in” on cornerbacks

Getty Images

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff didn’t draw a diagram showing what the team will be doing in the draft later this month, but he did provide a pretty good hint about one area that they’ll be looking to address.

The Falcons released cornerback Desmond Trufant last month and their only other move at the position so far has been to re-sign Blidi Wreh-Wilson. Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield and Jordan Miller round out a group that Dimitroff said will be expanding one way or another.

“I’m a big believer, I’ve said this before, you really can never have enough corners and I think it’s really important for us to hone in on that,” Dimitroff said, via the team’s website. “Whether it’s the back end of free agency or whether it’s in the draft, we’ll continue to look in that area and make sure we have the right amount of people to fortify not only the front line but the depth as well. I understand the concerns of where the numbers are at this point.”

Oliver, Sheffield and Wreh-Wilson combined to make 29 starts last season while Miller played in 10 games as a rookie. Miller will be serving the final three games of a four-game suspension to start the year.