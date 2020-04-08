Jameis Winston excited for whatever opportunity comes his way

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took part in an interview that garnered a lot of notice on Wednesday and his predecessor in Tampa was also sharing some thoughts.

Jameis Winston appeared on FOX News to discuss the free COVID-19 hotline he set up recently. After discussing that good work, the conversation veered toward being replaced by Brady as the quarterback for the Buccaneers.

Winston found a way to turn the team’s decision into a positive while saying that he’s looking forward to his next chance to play the game.

“One thing you can learn about me is my faith,” Winston said, NBCSportsBoston.com. “I have tremendous faith in my lord and one thing about Tom Brady is it’s understood that he is the G.O.A.T. For you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city that you love so much, I guess that’s kudos to me. But at the end of the day, it’s a competitive sport. We’re all in the business. I’m excited for whatever opportunity may hold and eventually I’m going to have to play the Tom Brady’s, the Patrick Mahomes‘s and all the other great quarterbacks eventually. That’s how you win Super Bowls and that’s what I want.”

It remains unclear where and when Winston’s next opportunity will surface, but that doesn’t appear to be bringing him down too much right now.