Matt Rhule: Best thing for Panthers to “move forward” from Cam Newton

Getty Images

Panthers coach Matt Rhule walked in the door saying nice things about Cam Newton.

But ultimately, they decided not to keep the former MVP around.

While General Manager Marty Hurney danced around the reasons why they made the decision to release

“We felt in the end, the best thing for the team was to sort of move forward,” Rhule said on a Zoom call with local reporters. “I have no doubt he will play well. We just felt it was the best thing for us moving forward.”

That suggests that it wasn’t as much a concern about Newton’s injuries, as Newton’s coming off foot surgery and shoulder problems the year before, as much as a new coach wanting to start fresh with a guy he didn’t pick.

Rhule was careful not to compare Newton to his replacement Teddy Bridgewater, other than to point out Bridgewater’s familiarity with new offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Rhule apparently just didn’t want it to be in Carolina.