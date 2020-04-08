Matt Rhule: Teddy Bridgewater made sense especially “in a year like this”

Getty Images

When the Panthers signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater last month, plenty of people pointed out that he played for the Saints when Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady was a member of Sean Payton’s staff in New Orleans.

That kind of familiarity comes in handy all the time and head coach Matt Rhule said it was part of the reason why signing Bridgewater made sense for the Panthers. Rhule also noted that the lack of offseason workout time only made that past working relationship more appealing.

“In a year like this especially where we are all in our homes, I think Teddy is a guy who has been in this offense, knows this offense and had great familiarity with Joe,” Rhule said, via the Associated Press. “It just made sense to us.”

Bridgewater is signed for three years, so it wasn’t just a case of the Panthers looking for someone to fit the bill for 2020 only. They also signed P.J. Walker, who starred in the XFL and played for Rhule at Temple, and have Will Grier, so they may not be in the market for an addition at the position even though Rhule left the door open to drafting a quarterback on Wednesday.