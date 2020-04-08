Matt Rhule: Time in college gives us different information heading into draft

Getty Images

The cancellation of pre-draft visits and workouts has caused teams to change their approach for this year’s draft.

Many coaches and General Managers have talked about watching more video than in the past and there’s a lot of information available to all teams from the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule sees one spot where he and his staff have an additional data point to consider.

Rhule was the head coach at Baylor before taking the Panthers job and many of his assistants also made the jump from the college ranks this offseason. The recent experience at that level means they may have spent a bit more time analyzing some of the players who will be joining the NFL later this month.

“The tape is information, the Combine was information, the Senior Bowl was information,” Rhule said, via the team’s website. “But also the connections that we have and the time that we’ve spent either facing or coaching a lot of these guys is information as well.”

That information will likely be deeper with Big 12 players than players from outside the conference and deepest with Baylor prospects like wide receiver Denzel Mims and defensive end James Lynch.