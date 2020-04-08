Falcons unveil new uniforms

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 8, 2020, 9:19 AM EDT
new falcons uniforms
AtlantaFalcons.com

The Falcons were planning on unveiling their new look next week, but since time has lost all meaning during the coronavirus outbreak, why not go ahead.

The team put out photos of the new look on the team website, featuring some stylistic changes including a prominent “ATL” on the fronts of the jerseys.

They also have new fonts for the numbers (which are kind of pointy but not as bad as the Buccaneers’ old alarm-clock digits), and a larger Falcons logo on the helmets, and silver facemasks.

“As you know, part of our promise as an organization is to listen and respond,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank wrote. “Time and again, we’ve heard you ask for new uniforms over the years, and in the spirit of our core values, we’ve listened to you and responded with what I know will be an exciting new era of Falcons football.”

The new Falcons uniforms will go on sale April 14.

29 responses to “Falcons unveil new uniforms

  1. So the Buccaneers changed their uniforms to be the Falcons, and the Falcons changed their uniforms to be the University of Georgia. Cant wait to see what the UGA does to their uniforms to keep the cycle going

  6. All these new uniform changes lately kind of look like their old uniforms. Consider me unimpressed.

  8. Wow, those look low-rent.

    Seriously, the last Falcons uniform wasn’t good, but it’s like they saw the void left when the Bucs retired the ugliest uniform in football and decided they needed to fill it.

    On a related note – these are pro football teams. Each is one of only 32. Everyone knows who they are, so why do some feel the need to put their team name or city in bold letters on their uniforms? It looks amateurish, like something a college team would do.

    Total fail

  9. I was wondering what the Bucs were going to do with those Arena League chrome face masks that they just got rid off. Now I see where those went. Also good job by Nike for keeping some semblance of the digital clock numbers alive somewhere.

  12. The red jersey fading into black kind of looks like the Diamondback’s unis that they just got rid of, thankfully. The “ATL” seems like something the NBA would do – a little gimmicky.

  16. why not just go with the throwbacks, the Jamal Anderson days, these are trash, the old Falcon helmet logo

  18. Bucs: Chrome facemasks and digitized numbers look silly and amateurish. Let’s get rid of them.

    Falcons: Chrome facemasks and digitized numbers look awesome. Let’s do it!

    On the plus side, matte helmets always look great, IMO.

  20. joetoronto says:
    New uniforms, same underachieving team.
    ==

    Still amusing when Raiders fan makes disparaging comments about other teams with regard to things like playoffs (what would they know about playoffs?), or in this case “underachieving” (something they know all too well).

  21. Falcons can’t even handle a uniform reveal properly, do anyone really expect them to handle the regular season any better?

  23. What’s with the pointy Arena League numbers? The Falcons had one of the best uniforms in the NFL in the 1990s with the traditional college-style numbers. I was hoping they’d go back to that.

    Sorry, major fail.

  24. I’ve been a fan since childhood in the 1970s. Disappointment is something we just live with. These look cheap. The one my eyes go to in the video is the throwbacks. All that hype for nothing.

  25. The white jerseys with red or black pants are not good. Outside of those I kinda like them.

  27. I still don’t see why they had to mess with their 90s uniforms.
    And I hate the Falcons. Forever.
    That ‘ATL’ looks beyond stupid by the way.

  28. The throwbacks look classy.

    The gradient uniforms make me think the Falcons looked in the Buccaneers dumpster and were like, ‘oooh I’ll use that!’

  29. What is it with all these teams that have to write out the city they are from on the jersey? Do they need to be reminded from what city they are representing?

