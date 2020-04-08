NFL will use draft as fundraiser for COVID-19 relief efforts

Getty Images

The NFL will use the draft as a three-day virtual fundraiser, benefiting six charities.

The league announced Wednesday that the NFL Foundation selected six non-profits that are helping in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 or delivering relief to those in need because of the pandemic.

The live draft coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network on April 23-25 will feature the “Draft-A-Thon.” It will pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders.

Funds will help support the American Red Cross, CDC Foundation’s All of Us, Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund, the Salvation Army and United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

“As we face this global health crisis together, we are filled with gratitude for the extraordinary work of first responders, healthcare workers and many others who are helping those in need,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “The Draft-A-Thon will deliver much-needed funding to many who are suffering as well as those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Conducting this event virtually, and taking all necessary precautions while doing so, underscores the importance of staying home and staying strong during this unprecedented moment in our history.”

One central fund will collect donations during the three-day draft, adding to the $43 million donated by the collective NFL family.