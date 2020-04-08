NFL will make allowances for legitimate technical collapses

Posted by Mike Florio on April 8, 2020, 10:49 AM EDT
It’s one thing for the league to take the position that there generally will be no reason to delay the deadline for getting picks made when the first-ever (and hopefully first-only) home-office draft happens in 15 days. It’s quite another for the league to take the position that the clock will continue to run if a legitimate technical collapse occurs.

Per a league source, the NFL will be prepared to show flexibility in the event that a genuine technical breakdown happens. In late April, for example, thunderstorms tend to happen on a fairly regular basis. Chances are that, somewhere in the U.S., a storm will be firing at some point during the first round of the draft. If a G.M. or head coach or owner temporarily lose all connections due to a lightning strike, the NFL won’t tell them, “Sh-t happens.”

Whatever form it takes, it must be a real breakdown, not an inconvenience or an annoyance or an actual or feigned inability to figure out how to use the available technology. The league is working with all relevant sponsors (like Verizon, Amazon, and Bose) to ensure that, despite everyone taking the office to the home, a legitimate workplace will emerge.

The NFL chose to proceed with a draft in these unusual times. The NFL has a huge responsibility to ensure that it works. If real glitches happen, the NFL won’t simply shout, “Next!” The NFL will find a way to help a team that finds itself in the wrong technological place at the wrong technological time.

  1. Mike Tomlin will blame Bill Belichick. Jon Harbaugh too.

    Nobody’s ever seen the internet not work before!

  2. As a viewer, should I expect to see the annoying three blinking dots on my screen once the clock runs out on Cincy’s first pick?

  3. Knowing how much GMs love to follow the rules have a feeling we will see more then a few technical difficulties allowing for teams to take more time for making their decisions .

  4. There are plenty of ways to safe guard the draft, and to have alternatives for technical failure. I’m not really sure why this is such a big deal for some people?

    Like Harbaugh whining about picks getting hacked. Its simple. The NFL should create a document for each team. That document will have 40+ randomly created codes on. Dont save it on a computer, dont email it, none of that. Use a typewriter, and then print a copy. One copy for the NFL, one copy for the team. When they are done, they have 32 NFL copies, each different for each team, and the 32 teams each have 1 copy of their version. Then mail it to the team. Simple as that. There is no data trail on the internet to get hacked.

    Then when a team is on the board and ready to do business, like make a trade, it would go down like this:
    Team A notifies the NFL they are trading the pick to Team B.
    NFL asks Team A to identify security code 31
    Team A tells them the code
    NFL asks Team B to identify their security code 7
    Team B tells them the code.

    The NFL confirms the legitimacy and the trade is official

    Team B then tells the NFL their pick.
    The NFL requests Team B to identify security code 26
    Team B identifies the code, and the NFL announces the pick.

    Pretty simple, and makes 100% certain that the team that makes the pick is actually the team making the pick, and the pick is the actual player they want to select, etc.

    Technical glitches are one thing, but this prevents any kind of hacking. Took me 30 seconds to dream that up. Are their holes in my procedure, probably, but its a good start

