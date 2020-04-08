Prince Tega Wanogho progressing from knee surgery

Getty Images

Auburn offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho is exactly the type of draft prospect being dealt a difficult hand because of the limitations of the current evaluation season.

Wanogho couldn’t fully take part in the Senior Bowl or NFL Combine due to a knee that required arthroscopic surgery back in January. He won’t be able to perform at a pro day workout because of the restrictions in place due to coronavirus and team doctors won’t get the chance to check on the recovery trajectory of his healing knee.

Via Josh Vitale of the Montgomery Advertiser, Wanogho admitted it’s frustrating not getting the chance to prove what he can do for scouts and coaches through the normal process. However, he’s choosing to focus on what is going right given the current circumstances.

“This whole situation right now is bigger than me,” Wanogho said. “Look at the bright side: I’m healing up fine. I’m getting stronger. I’m just staying positive at all times and preparing myself for whenever the time actually comes.”

Wanogho says his knee is progressing well as he is still able to do rehabilitation at Dr. James Andrews’ facility in Florida.

“It’s good. Not 100%, but it’s way better,” Wanogho said. “Moving is fine. Running is fine. … I’m simply trying to take it easy and not push it too much and irritate it. Doing the necessary stuff I need to do right now and getting stronger with it, trusting it a little more.”

Wanogho pulled out of practices at the Senior Bowl due to swelling in his knee. He was still recovering from surgery when he attended the NFL Combine and couldn’t take part in drills.

Wanogho is one of 50 players with invites from the NFL to be “virtual green room” attendees for the Draft later this month.