Raiders delay final season-ticket payments to July 3

Getty Images

Add the Raiders to the list of teams that are giving customers a break during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders have informed season-ticket holders that the deadline for the final two payments for the first year at Allegiant Stadium has been moved from March 15 and April 15 to July 3.

Raiders president Marc Badain said that the team wanted season-ticket holders to not be “worried about making final payments amid the current situation.”

On July 3, the payments will be made via credit cards on file with the Raiders.

Of course, by July 3, there will be a much greater sense regarding whether the season will proceed with fans present for games. It could be that, when July 3 finally rolls around, it won’t be payments made but refunds given to season-ticket holders for the 2020 campaign.