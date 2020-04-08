Report: Teams outside top three not bothering Chase Young

Getty Images

Washington coach Ron Rivera sent a reasonably strong signal yesterday that he has his mind on Chase Young.

Other teams must have gotten the message.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, no team outside the top three has contacted the Ohio State defensive end lately.

That could be as simple as pragmatism, as Joe Burrow probably isn’t getting many calls these days either.

Assuming the LSU quarterback goes first overall (to the Bengals unless they get an offer they can’t refuse), Young is the favorite to go second overall. If things got weird and somebody did offer Washington enough to move back in the order, it seems extremely unlikely that Young would fall beyond the Lions in the third spot.

He had 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles last season, and is viewed as one of the safest picks in the draft.