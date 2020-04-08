Ron Rivera: Kyle Allen would have “leg up” in shortened training camp

Getty Images

When Washington traded for quarterback Kyle Allen, head coach Ron Rivera said that the team would head into training camp with the belief that Dwayne Haskins is their starting quarterback.

At this point, though, no one can be sure that training camp will be starting on time or that it will unfold in the usual fashion. Rivera addressed that prospect and said that a condensed schedule after a canceled offseason program could wind up boosting Allen because of his familiarity with Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner from their time in Carolina.

“If that was the situation Kyle would have a leg up on the situation, most certainly. . . . If we were told, hey, you’ve got two weeks to go, I would feel very comfortable with Kyle because here’s a guy that knows the system, has been in the system and could handle it for us for a period of time, and we’ll see how that goes,” Rivera said, via Jenny Vrentas of SI.com. “That’s kind of the thought process behind it for us.”

It will likely be some time before there’s clarity about schedules for camp and the quarterbacks in Washington will be watching closely for that information.