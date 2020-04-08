Saints re-sign Cameron Tom

Getty Images

The Saints have brought one of their reserve offensive linemen back to the roster.

According to multiple reports, the Saints have re-signed Cameron Tom. They opted not to tender Tom as a restricted free agent last month.

Tom signed with the team after going undrafted in 2017 and spent his rookie year on the practice squad. He appeared in 11 regular season games for the Saints during the 2018 season. He made one start at right guard in the season finale as the Saints were resting their starters ahead of the postseason.

Tom played in both of their playoff games that year and then spent all of last season on injured reserve.