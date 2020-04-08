Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen provide 750,000 meals in Tampa area

Getty Images

During Tom Brady‘s interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM Radio on Wednesday, Brady talked about the difficult timing of the move that he and his family made into a new house in Tampa amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brady’s difficulties are mostly logistical ones, but others in the area are having a harder time with their health, losing their jobs or finding meals. Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are helping to make the last of those things less of an issue in their new town.

Feeding Tampa Bay thanked the couple for a donation that will provide 750,000 meals for children, families and seniors across the 10 counties that are served by the organization.

The Tampa Bay Rays also made a recent contribution of $250,000 to the organization, which is one of many in the country that has seen a rapid surge of people in need of their services.