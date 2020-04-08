Tom Brady: I had to check myself, focus on marriage a few years ago

April 8, 2020
It took a little while for Tom Brady‘s interview with Howard Stern to get rolling on Wednesday morning, but it moved into some areas that have rarely been explored during Brady’s time in the spotlight.

One of those areas was his relationship with his wife Gisele Bundchen. Brady discussed their first meeting and how they managed getting together just as he learned that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant with his oldest son. He also discussed a moment when they were struggling with their marriage a few years ago.

Brady said that he “had to check myself” when Bundchen told him that she “wasn’t satisfied with our marriage.” He said that contributed to his decision to skip OTAs with the Patriots in recent years and shared that he continues to refer to a letter his wife wrote to him during that period.

“I keep it in a drawer and I read it and it was a heartfelt letter that said this is where we are in our marriage,” Brady said.

Brady shared more about their relationship and his feelings about children during the conversation, which was as candid as we can remember the Buccaneers quarterback being in an interview in a very long time.

  1. Told ya. I had it all along. Nice to see him admit it. I will say, if he is spending more time with his family, he can’t do that playing golf with PGA tour golfers all day.

    Getting closer, Tom! You can do it! Just admit you don’t have the fire as much anymore and you wanted the most money you could get and get it over with.

  3. Pro football players are human beings and they are entitled to make choices that are best for themselves and their families. Once training camp begins they are full-bore on football and their families pay the price for the next six or seven months.

    It’s none of my business how a guy spends his time outside of training camp, mandatory team activities and gametime. Players are just as entitled to a personal life as anybody else. And I think somebody who would sacrifice his marriage and relationship with his kids for football would be making a terrible mistake.

  4. Brady’s retirement date won’t be determined by Father Time, it will be determined by Super G

