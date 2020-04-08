Tom Brady: I’ve had concussions, but they won’t make me retire

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he has any desire to retire any time soon.

Asked by Howard Stern whether he should retire from football to protect his brain, Brady acknowledged having multiple concussions during his football career.

“I’ve definitely had concussions,” Brady said.

But Brady said he loves playing football and wants to play as long as he can. Brady said that when Kobe Bryant died, it served as a reminder to him that life is too short to quit doing the things he loves.

“We all think we’re going to live forever but the reality is we don’t know when our day is going to come,” Brady said. “I could stop playing football because I’m worried about what’s going to happen. Why don’t I live my life the way I want, and enjoy it, the way that is most fulfilling to me? For me, that’s doing what I love to do. You don’t tell a musician to stop singing at age 42. You don’t tell a painter to stop painting at 42.”

Brady, who will turn 43 in August, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers. He plans to play at least those two years, at age 43 and 44, and then decide in 2022 whether to play his age-45 season.