Tom Brady on Bill Belichick: We brought out the best in each other

Getty Images

Among the topics of conversation during Tom Brady‘s visit with Howard Stern on Wednesday was Brady’s relationship with his former coach Bill Belichick.

That relationship has been the subject of much attention in recent years and Brady said there have been “so many wrong assumptions” about how the two men felt about each other. He also answered Stern’s question about whether he felt that he or Belichick deserved more credit for the Patriots’ success over the years.

“I think it’s a pretty s—-y argument that people would say that,” Brady said. “I can’t do his job, and he can’t do mine. So, the fact that you could say ‘Would I be successful without him? The same level of success?’ I don’t believe I would have been. But I feel the same vice versa as well. To have him allowed me to be the best I can be. I’m grateful for that and I very much believe he feels the same about me because we’ve expressed that to each other.”

Brady said he “absolutely” does not have any resentment about how hard the Patriots may have pushed to keep him in New England. He said he “could give a s–t” about legacies and that it “got to a point when I was an older athlete and [Belichick] started to plan for the future, which is what he should be doing.”