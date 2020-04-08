Who are the best players in the AFC East?

Getty Images

As the draft approaches, PFT Live is taking a look at the biggest needs of every team, one division at a time. And to complement that discussion (i.e., fill the two hours every morning), we’re conducting drafts of the best players currently in each division.

We started the process earlier this week with the AFC East. One of the best players in league history is long gone from the AFC East, but there are still very good players on the Patriots, Bills, Dolphins, and Jets.

So who are the best? Take a listen to what Simms and I had to say, and then feel free to call us nutjobs or whatever and make the case for the players you think we should have added.

Coming on Thursday morning’s PFT Live: The NFC North. Tune in from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET for the live version, or from 9:00 a.m. ET to 11:00 a.m. ET re-air.