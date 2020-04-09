Bears donating $1.92 million to COVID-19 relief efforts

Getty Images

The Bears are making a big donations to help local coronavirus relief efforts.

The team announced a total contribution of $1.92 million to a group of organizations across Illinois.

That includes a $250,000 donation to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund, and $250,000 donations to each of the Advocate Charitable Foundation’s Relief Fund for Critical Care, Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, and the University of Chicago’s Community Support Programs.

“During this unprecedented crisis, we all need to join forces and do what we can to overcome this challenge together,” Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement. “At the Bears, we have committed $1,920,000 to local COVID-19 relief efforts and are encouraging fans to lend a helping hand in whatever ways possible. We will be forever grateful to the healthcare providers, first responders, grocers, sanitation workers, janitors and everyone keeping our communities healthy and safe during this time. Please continue to do your part and stay home so we can slow down the virus and save lives.”

The Bears also said they “will continue to assess community needs and find ways to assist local charitable organizations in the coming weeks and months,” as teams around the league continue to support their communities.