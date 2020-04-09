Bills think Devin Singletary can be their workhorse back

Getty Images

The Bills don’t have a first-round pick in this month’s draft because of the trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, but they will be taking part in the final two days of the draft and one area some people believe they’ll look to add help is running back.

Frank Gore is gone after leading the team in carries last season, which leaves Devin Singletary at the top of the depth chart heading into his second NFL campaign. Singletary averaged over five yards a carry last year, but there have been questions about whether life as a workhorse is a better fit than a platoon situation.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane fielded that question during an interview with Mike Florio for #PFTPM. He said he thought a hamstring injury early last season cost Singletary a shot at 1,000 yards and that the 2019 third-rounder is up for any job they ask him to do.

“I think Devin can do either or. He’s an unselfish player,” Beane said. “If we want him to be the workload guy, I think he could definitely do it. I think Year Two is going to be better for him.”

The Bills have T.J. Yeldon back from last season and they signed Taiwan Jones as a free agent last month, but Beane said they “wouldn’t hesitate” to pick up another back in the draft.