Brandin Cooks is traded to the Texans

Getty Images

Brandin Cooks is on the move, again.

The 2014 first-round pick of the Saints, traded to the Patriots for a first-rounder then to the Rams for a first-rounder, has now been traded to the Texans for a second-round pick. The Rams also are sending a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Texans.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans are sending their own second-round pick, selection No. 57, to the Rams for Cooks. The Texans will keep the 40th pick, from the Cardinals, if/when the DeAndre Hopkins deal is finalized.

Cooks already has earned a $4 million roster bonus this year. He’ll receive an $8 million base salary in 2020. His salaries in 2021, 2022, and 2023 are $12 million, $13 million, and $14 million respectively.

After generating a career-high 1,204 receiving yards in his first season with the Rams, Cooks had only 583 yards in 14 games last season. He also has a troubling concussion history.

So it’s hardly a wash for the Texans, who gave up one of the best receivers in football for one who has plenty of questions marks. Which means it may not be nearly enough to placate quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has seemed to be a little salty about the Hopkins trade.