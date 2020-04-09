Brandin Cooks traded to the Texans

Posted by Mike Florio on April 9, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT
Brandin Cooks traded
Brandin Cooks is on the move, again.

The 2014 first-round pick of the Saints, traded to the Patriots for a first-rounder then to the Rams for a first-rounder, has now been traded to the Texans for a second-round pick. The Rams also are sending a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Texans.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans are sending their own second-round pick, selection No. 57, to the Rams for Cooks. The Texans will keep the 40th pick, from the Cardinals, if/when the DeAndre Hopkins deal is finalized.

Cooks already has earned a $4 million roster bonus this year. He’ll receive an $8 million base salary in 2020. His salaries in 2021, 2022, and 2023 are $12 million, $13 million, and $14 million respectively.

After generating a career-high 1,204 receiving yards in his first season with the Rams, Cooks had only 583 yards in 14 games last season. He also has a troubling concussion history.

So it’s hardly a wash for the Texans, who gave up one of the best receivers in football for one who has plenty of questions marks. Which means it may not be nearly enough to placate quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has seemed to be a little salty about the Hopkins trade.

73 responses to “Brandin Cooks traded to the Texans

  2. Time will tell, but Houston gets the better deal here, I think. Clearly, Rams we’re looking to unload Cooks and willing to give him away for pennies.

  3. BOB better hope Cooks concussion issues don’t follow him to Houston.

    BOB just loves helping other teams get rid of their mistakes. I’m still not sure why the Rams didn’t just try to trade Cooks and Gurley to Houston for Hopkins and all of Houston’s draft picks.

  4. I guess a broken clock (Bill O’Brien) is still right twice a day. I actually like this trade for them. I think he’ll be a good fit with Deshaun Watson.

  5. Houston did pretty well here based on the money alone. Play action for Watson will be pretty nasty. Good job getting a 4th as well.

    Hopkins is not 6 mil per more a year than Cooks.

    They still need to go RB in the draft as well since Johnson is likely just a rental.

  6. Anyone have contact info for O’Brien? I’d love to trade him my old Camry for his new Mercedes. I’m sure I can get some cash on top of it too.

  7. I don’t what it is about him, but you usually don’t see people with his level of talent moving around this much.

    Hopefully for his sake this works out, because another bad year may lead to another change of scenery and it might start to get old and harm his production.

    There is no doubt he has the speed to blow the top off of any defense and Watson should have the arm to get it to him.

    He doesn’t run end arounds with the kind of force and forward momentum you’d like to see, but he is a WR and not a RB. So it’s either the play works and he gets big yards, or he’s contained and he takes 2-3 yards and steps out of bounds.

  9. Watching the Texans operate makes me really glad that Bill O’Brien bailed on PSU and they hired James Franklin. WE R

  10. Basically costing them 14 mil more in cap this year to have Cooks and DJ instead of having Hopkins and drafting a RB on Day 2. Bold move.

  12. Two desperate organizations trading assets. Wouldn’t the Texans be better off just drafting a receiver? Cooks has had some brutal concussions since the hit he took in the Super Bowl. Not to mention, he’s on his 4th team already. Rams got this one, I think.

  13. Had his worst season, should have been able to get him for a 3rd or 4th. Billy Boy is a horrible GM. And can someone tell me what his Yes Man Jack is there for? What does Jack Easterby actually DO?

  15. By all appearances Brandin Cooks is a pretty good football player. Amazing that he has been moved around to so many teams. Wonder what’s going on behind the scenes with him?

  16. So you think Hopkins is not worth $6m than Cooks? I disagree. Hopkins is a HOF receiver & i dont thinks Cooks has made the pro bowl.

  17. So they traded away a boss player for a guy who either gets concussed on the regular or drops balls like crazy in the Super Bowl. Great move, Billy.

  19. Brandin’s fast and great hands and will burn mediocre CBs. Problem is he’s tad small versus big CBs and can’t jump, nor does he quite have an iron physicality of Edelman in short route.

  20. Cooks has had 5 concussions, only caught 42 passes for 500ish yards and 2 tds last year and was phased out, and over paid by the rams. He could have been had for less than a second round pick. BOB is proving to be an inept gm. Cooks/Johnson is not worth Hopkins

  21. So BOB essentially traded DeAndre Hopkins, a 2nd round pick, and some day 3 picks for an injury prone and overpaid RB, an injury prone and overpaid WR, and a slightly higher 2nd round pick. Did I get that right?

  22. Thats a good trade 33 million over 3 years. For a starting wideout and a 4th rounder for a 2nd rounder texans won this one.

  27. It’s pretty obvious by now he’s an issue in the locker room. The guy has been traded quickly from each of the three teams he’s played for, and two of those coaches are supposedly “players” coaches

  28. The Texans got a really good player and a 4th round draft pick, in exchange for a second rounder. There isn’t a huge difference between a 2nd and a 4th. After a handful of top players get drafted, there are plenty of solid players available from the end of round one, all the way through the 6th and 7th rounds. There used to be twice as many rounds, so there are plenty of good players available, in what used to be the middle rounds. How many 2nd round picks last year had a better rookie season than Raiders’ 4th round pick Maxx Crosby. Seriously, if you know how to scout, you can find the good players. The Texans went pretty deep into the playoffs last year, and it looks like O’Brien is making smart moves.

  29. Is Cooks even a #1 WR? I’m going to bet both of these coaches are fired after the 2020 season.

  30. In a WR heavy draft this is yet another questionable trade. Cooks keeps getting traded. There must be a reason. The Texans are hurting for draft picks.

  34. Cooks is headed for his 4th team in 6 years. You have to believe that there is a reason for that. Maybe it’s his concussion history, or maybe it’s something else. But for whatever the reason, no one seems to want to keep him.

  40. Cooks and Fuller is not a bad combo at WR. Too bad neither of them can stay healthy.

  41. ANYONE that thinks this is a good trade does not realize Cooks has 6 concussions already in 7 years. That is one away from serious retirement consideration. Unless you are an idiot like Jordan Reed and plan on scrambling your brain to keep playing, the smart money is leaving the NFL before you have 7 or 8 concussions.

  42. I wish my eagles would get with Houston on a trade, they’re getting fleeced left & right…should try to get tunsil, Houston might trade him for a bag of balls

  45. Either Detroit or Houston has been the least successful (measured by getting to conference title games) franchises in NFL history in the Super Bowl era.

    Bill O’Brien, despite being given no oline by former GM Rick Smith (so he’s rebuilt it and that cost $’s, picks, etc), had no tight ends (Ryan Griffin was their best…but now Texans have as deep and talented group of TEs in NFL, and the best QB Smith gave him was Brock Osweiller (which cost Texans draft picks to get rid of, a hole OBrien had to deal with)…in 6 years, the first four with a horrendous roster given to him by Rick Smith, with Watson only playing 4-5 games in the 4th year, OBrien has been the most successful coach (in what matters, wins) in Houston NFL (Oilers and Texans) history winning 4 of 6 division titles.

    I know many of you dislike facts and luv mob mentality…but take a look at the last 10 Super Bowls and count the teams with a top 5 paid WR. I believe that list is one, Atlanta (which lost) with Julio Jones. (Chiefs now have a top 5 WR but Hill was not such during 2019 season…and Chiefs now have almost $0 cap and Mahomes is coming due soon…their window is short).

    No one is debating the quality of Hopkins. In my opinion he is the best in the league. But facts are facts. There are a variety of reasons but there’s no emperical correlation between top paid WRs and being a “final four” team; in fact the data points to the exact opposite.

    O’Brien isn’t trying to win fantasy football which is how most view the trade..yes for fantasy purposes it was an awful to trade Hopkins.

    And Hopkins is going to soon be paid a lot more money by the Cardinals.

    The Texans already pay Watt a lot and Tunsil and Watson are coming due. There’s a salary cap in the NFL and given the data that absolutely shows that top paid WRs (unlike QBs, LTs, DEs) have no correlation to confernece titles or Super Bowls…O’Brien made the right move…frankly a move he had to make.

    Can he be questioned for not getting enough in return? Yes. But there’s just as much evidence to say he did as he didn’t….only most don’t like to present a full and fair story.

    Some genius just above my comments wrote “the Texans are hurting for draft picks”….uhmm, facts…they have 7, the normal allotment. Yup, they don’t have a 1st but they they got Tunsil for that pick last September, a guy just starting the beginning of his premium yrs and who is a pro bowler, the 1st round pick they don’t have (was the 26th pick) won’t play his first down in the NFL for 1 yr after Tunsil first played for the Texans and no one knows how good or bad that kid will be….we all know how good Tunsil already is.

    O’Brien has done nothing but win in Houston despite starting out in Houston with a horror show of QBs (go ahead look at the QBs he was given prior to Watson), no oline, no TEs, no RBs, etc until Rick Smith was shown the door and in the two years O’Brien has been running the show, he has quietly built a nice roster. But of course losing a top 5 paid (soon to be likely #1 paid) WR who has no correlation to winning the big prize when you have two massive contracts at LT and QB coming due makes OBrien an idiot somehow….wrong.

  46. Cooks has been making a living on the trading block. It’s hard to keep up with all of the teams this guy has played for in a short span of time.

    The bright side is he did get that contract, so I don’t feel sorry for him. If he stays healthy, I’d think he’d like to stay inland play for one franchise for more than two or three years.

  47. Wow, the Rams have lost a lot since their Stuper Bowl loss. Snead put them it cap hell with little or no draft picks. They need a RB, WR, OL help, DE, LB, etc. Lets not forget a fan base that’s not cheering for the away team as well.

  48. Wow. It is being reported that the Rams are eating a record 21.8 mil to get rid of Cooks on top of the more than $20 mill they paid to get rid of Gurley.

    That’s 20% of your salary cap tied up in just 2 players that you thought your team was better off without.

  49. I think O’Brien may find himself looking for a new job after the season when he loses both of his jobs. The deals he’s made the last year and so far this year have been puzzling. He still hasn’t done anything with Tunsil either and because of how dumb that trade was last year no matter what he does it’s going to be not good. The Texans are going to suffer from his decisions this last year and change for years to come.

  51. There is a reason this guy keeps getting traded. As good as he is he’s too much of a liability in the locker room.

  52. Cooks is a good player but he just can’t be WR1. Too small, concussion prone, and he’s got alligator arms (watch his catches, never jumps or reaches).

  53. Cooks might be one concussion away from never playing again.

    With all the WRs available in this draft… you trade your 2nd round pick away for Cooks?

    Watson, at the first opportunity… run bro!!!

  54. Well this offseason will set them back quite a bit. The only way to dig yourself out of this hole is to trade Deshaun Watson when you get a real gm. Guys worried about saving money but gives all his draft picks away.

  55. Honestly with all the WR talent in this years draft and your trading 2nd round pick for Cooks.. you could’ve drafted a really good WR with that 2nd round pick whos way healthier and way cheaper for at least 3 years.

  56. aside from the money the trade was actually not a 2nd but truly a 2 round drop as the texans get a 4th in 2022. a bonus for the new gm!!

  57. With that line, Watson will need the 4 WR sets & DJ in backfield to get open before the 3 Mississippis are up.

  60. 1. Cooks, for as good as his tape is, now is on his 4th team in 6 years? Is that right? Maybe there is a reason for that

    2. BoB moved Hopkins because he wanted a raise. He then trades for a more expensive receiver.

    3. I understand the Texans fans on here, trying to rationalize this deal. Look at points one and two and feel like everyone else does- BoB does not know what he is doing, especially as a GM, and none of the moves he has made this offseason has made his team better in any way, including acquiring draft capital. For all the trades and Randall Cobb deals, the offense is at best the same and probably worse.

    4. Oh, and Tunsil remains unsigned, and will demand the highest contract for a tackle in NFL history. Who’s fault is that?

  62. As a Lions fan it is hard for me to believe that there is anyone capable of bad moves and ruining a team faster than Quinn and Patricia. But the evidence is staring me in the face.

  63. If and when Cooks and Fuller are on the same field together. It will be a track meet.

  64. Traded a 2nd round selection for an expensive, older, little WR with concussion history in a draft loaded with WR prospects.

    How does that make sense? If you need a WR that badly, just draft two of them in the 2nd round and you might get 2 good ones. That’s better than banking on this little guy lasting more than a season or two with his history.

    And the 2 2nd rounders are going to be a heck of a lot cheaper than one Brandin Cooks.

  65. People have to ask themselves why a team won’t keep him on their roster. Their has to be a reason.

  66. I would get shouted down wherever I mentioned this – While BOB was the Pats OC when they got to their second SB vs the Giants, his tenure as their OC, (after McDaniels left for the Broncos)was a change from a downfield attack to throwing 1 yard bubble screens nearly every play. It is not a coincidence they won 3 SB’s after he left and McDaniels came back.

  67. Worst trade in NFL History… Mike Lynn GM for Minnesota trading for Herschel Walker. Bill O’Brien, “Hold my beer…. “

  70. If and when Cooks and Fuller are on the same field together. It will be a track meet.

    Five games a year then. Cool.

  71. Your top 2 wideouts Fuller and Cooks are probably the most injury prone wideouts in the league. That doesn’t bode well, not to mention your other wide-outs Randall Cobb and Coutee are also injury prone, oh and that RB you traded Hopkins for, David Johnson…. Feel bad for Deshaun Watson

  72. As a longtime Rams fan, I really liked Brandin Cooks and he played very well for us in 2017 and 2018. He’s played very well for all three teams that he’s played for. “Why did the Sains and Patriots trade him, though? Must be some problem somewhere.” Nope. Great stats, great attitude, great teammate, real professional. But his concussion history is a huge question-mark. I was hoping they would trade him, solely because the odds of another concussion in the near future are really high.

  73. “I don’t what it is about him, but you usually don’t see people with his level of talent moving around this much.”
    ______________

    Part of it has been teams trying to resist overpaying him or dumping him after overpaying him, which is what the Rams just did. But for all his talent he looks to be a guy without a true position. Everybody has moved him around a lot which on the one hand is a compliment but looked at the other way is also them saying they didn’t see him as either an ideal slot or outside receiver.

