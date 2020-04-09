Buccaneers G.M. says Jameis Winston not a bust, has a bright future

Posted by Charean Williams on April 9, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT
The Buccaneers made Jameis Winston the No. 1 overall choice in 2015. He made one Pro Bowl, never led the team to the postseason and went 28-42 with only one winning season.

He did not turn out to be the franchise quarterback the Bucs had banked on.

But Winston did throw for a league-leading 5,109 yards last season, and he is only 26.

He remains a free agent, but Winston is better than many quarterbacks who have jobs.

So Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht did not agree with the characterization that Winston “was a hit or a miss” during his five seasons. Instead, during the conference call with the team’s beat writers, Licht provided a reference for Winston.

“We have a lot of respect for Jameis,” Licht said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “Jameis was still part of our plan if things went a different route. We’ve got a lot of respect for him. I thought he did a lot of great things, and anybody in our office or building would say the same thing. He did some spectacular things for us. I would never say that, personally — and I think I speak on behalf of the organization — that he’s a bust. I think he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

The Bucs replaced Winston with Tom Brady, which prompted Winston to give himself props for the GOAT taking his job. “For you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city that you love so much, I guess that’s kudos to me,” Winston said on Fox on Wednesday.

The Bucs might have brought back Winston had they not signed Brady.

“It’s just . . . really comes down to we had a chance to get Tom Brady, and Tom Brady is a hell of a player, and we’re very excited about that,” Licht said. “I’m very confident that Jameis is gonna go on and get an opportunity. That’s not the last you’re gonna hear from Jameis.”

23 responses to “Buccaneers G.M. says Jameis Winston not a bust, has a bright future

  3. Winston is better than many quarterbacks who have jobs.

    ——-

    If that were actually ttue, instead of virtue signalling, he would have a job over those same supposedly inferior QB’s. He doesn’t because he isn’t.

  5. I mean, Winston might not be great, but he’s not a bust. He’s had success-the problem is that he’s had almost equal amounts of failure. But he’s produced, certainly. I know most fans think only in terms of Hall of Fame/Bust when it comes to 1st rounders in the draft, but the fact is that Winston did produce. Unfortunately, we all know that his production usually comes with consternation. So no, while I would not call him a for sure success, I wouldn’t necessarily call him a bust either.

    Is he a success?

    Factors against: Losing record, high number of interceptions, off-field controversy
    Factors for: 5000 yard season, 121 passing TDs, (131 total), terrible team overall with numerous coaching changes, still young with chance to improve

    So, yeah. I think the verdict is still out. If Winston goes to another team and plays three or four years of solid football, (say, 3500-4000 yards, 25-30 TDs and 12 or fewer INTs), he could repair his image. We could see that. However, his career trajectory could very easily go the opposite way, which would make him a bust. As of right now, no, he’s not a true bust like Jamarcus Russell or Ryan Leaf. Those are real busts, and not the Hall of Fame kind.

  6. As a Bucs fan I think the more appropriate term to refer to Winston’s time here would be “disappoint” instead of bust. Busts don’t make the Pro Bowl or set every major positive statistical record for their franchises like Winston did, that term is more properly reserved for guys like JaMarcus Russell or Ryan Leaf or Johnny Manziel, guys who literally could not cut it in as pro athletes. Someone is going to take a chance on Winston and it’s pay off big for them, the only question is who?

  9. I’m far from always right, but I was right about him. I did think Mariota was going to be far better than he turned out. I guess either would be an ok backup.

  11. ” . . . but Winston is better than many quarterbacks who have jobs.”

    Whether you’re talking Jameis Winston, Colin Kaepernick, Cam Newton, et al, they may be better than other QBs that have jobs, but those others know they’re backups and are willing to play for backup money.
    Winston, Newton and Kaepernick are each plagued by serious flaws and other concerns, yet they stubbornly believe they’re superstars and won’t settle for anything less than starting jobs with long-term, $20-million-per or more deals.
    Winston and Newton are young enough and have enough skills they could get their careers back on track if they’d sign cheap, short-term deals and work hard to improve themselves in new environments. Neither seems willing to do that if the money isn’t there.
    That’s why other, inferior players have jobs and they don’t.

  16. Well he is entering into the second phase of his career like some highly drafted high priced QB’s. Now he needs to compete for a starting job not just have it giving to him. Mariota from the same draft class is in the exact same position. Sure there are worse QBs in the league but you need to be honest, he is not competing against all of them, just the group that want’s to be a starter and a franchise QB. I mean is he better than Blaine Gabbert TB’s 2nd QB? Sure he is but he isn’t competing to be a back up that makes 1M a year with no hope of ever being a consistent starter in the NFL anymore.

  18. Sam Bradford, Vince Young, Trent Richardson, and every other high-profile hack of a player ought to hire Jason Licht to write their Wikipedia pages.

  20. ‘Winston is better than many quarterbacks who have jobs.’

    32 teams, the actual experts (which you are NoT),say that you’re wrong!
    Action speak way louder than words.. that guy will only get you FIRED!

  22. We used the #1 pick overall on a QB and are letting him leave.
    No, he’s not a bust, he’s very good.
    We hope our division rivals give him a huge contract.

    Of course he’s not a bust (Trubisky, Bortles, Mark Sanchez) , but he is a disappointment.

