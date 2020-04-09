Chiefs bring back Bashaud Breeland

Getty Images

The Chiefs liked what they saw from cornerback Bashaud Breeland last year, and found a way to bring him back.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Chiefs have re-signed Breeland to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million.

Breeland signed with the Chiefs last offseason and played every game, had two interceptions in the regular season and one in the Super Bowl.

He had been the eighth player on PFT’s list of the top remaining free agents.

They needed to clear some cap room to get such a deal done, and the Sammy Watkins pay cut made it possible.