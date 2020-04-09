Chiefs set to return 20 of 22 Super Bowl starters

Getty Images

The Super Bowl champions are slated to come back at just about full strength in 2020.

Today the Chiefs re-signed cornerback Bashaud Breeland, which means they’re set to return 20 of their 22 starters from their win over the 49ers at Super Bowl LIV.

Only guard Stefen Wisniewski (who signed with the Steelers) and linebacker Reggie Ragland (who signed with the Lions) are gone among Kansas City’s 22 Super Bowl starters. Although there’s always the possibility of a player retiring, getting cut, getting traded or leaving for some other reason, at the moment it appears that the Chiefs will have all their other starters back.

In a year when offseason programs are being curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams with large numbers of new players may have a harder time getting everybody on the same page before the season starts. For the Chiefs, continuity is a very big deal in their quest to repeat.