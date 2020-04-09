Clelin Ferrell donates $100,000 to Richmond’s COVID-19 relief efforts

Getty Images

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell is giving back to his hometown of Richmond, Virginia.

Ferrell announced on social media Thursday that he will donate $100,000 to Richmond-based COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Knowing who I am means knowing how much my hometown Richmond, Virginia, means to me,” Ferrell wrote. “There’s something special about the people from this city and how we are built. For a long time, we have had one of the highest eviction rates in the country and people are losing their jobs because of this crisis so I am donating $100,000 to the family crisis fund and the eviction diversion program to help the communities that made me who I am. I love y’all and stay strong, stay safety and always stay Richmond.”

The Robins Foundation, in partnership with the city of Richmond, recently launched the $1 Million Family Crisis Fund to help local families impacted by job loss.