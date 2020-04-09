Dalvin Cook sees himself as NFL’s best RB, seeks long-term deal with Vikings

Getty Images

Dalvin Cook considers himself “the best back in the game.” So it stands to reason the Vikings running back wants to be paid like it.

Cook missed more games (17) than he played (15) his first two seasons. But in 14 games last season, the former second-round choice ranked seventh in yards from scrimmage with 1,654 and scored 13 touchdowns on 303 touches.

“The things I do coming out of the backfield, the things I do in between the tackles, I block, I pretty much do it all,” Cook told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I don’t have to come off the field. I think some guys just don’t do as much as I do, and I think that’s why I’m today’s [top] back.”

Cook enters the final year of his rookie deal scheduled to make $1.331 million in base salary. He hopes for a long-term deal from the Vikings, telling Tomasson he wants “to be in Minnesota long term.”

Cook said his agent is talking to the Vikings about a contract extension.

Giving running backs mega contracts does not always work out for the team.

The Rams cut Todd Gurley only two years into a contract extension that guaranteed him $45 million and made him the highest-paid running back at the time. Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-year, $90 million deal last summer then made him the highest paid at his position, but he didn’t play like the best running back in football in 2019.

The Cardinals benched and then traded David Johnson after giving him a three-year, $39 million extension with $30 million guaranteed in 2018.

“It’s all a risk when you give any guy a contract in the league,” Cook said. “He could get hurt the next day in practice. So it’s all a risk. But what if the guy doesn’t get hurt, and he goes out there and helps contribute to the Super Bowl and he goes out there and balls out? . . . It’s all about what the person believes in, what the owners believe in, the G.M. believes in, and I firmly think the Vikings believe in me.”