David Carr chides Jameis Winston for training choices

Posted by Mike Florio on April 9, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT
One is a former first overall pick whose career as a starter ended after five years. The other is a former first overall pick whose career as a starter may be ending after five years, but he’s trying his best to keep that from happening.

On Thursday, they engaged in a back-and-forth on Twitter.

It started when video of a workout regimen that consisted of free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston dodging an oversized speed bag, swung in his direction by a trainer. David Carr, who works as an analyst with the NFL, called Winston out for the exercise.

“Stop paying your friends to train you,” Carr said. “Get some help. I’ve been in a lot of collapsing pockets and never once did I have defenders just flying at my head.” Carr capped his message with a crying laughter emoji.

Before Winston could respond, former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell chimed in.

This is lame criticism of Jameis,” Kanell told Carr. “He’s working his butt off to get another shot. I think he gets it too and proves a lot of his critics wrong.”

“He will get another shot,” Carr responded. “The exercise is still completely useless. Two things can be true. In fact, not saying something just insures [sic] that he continues doing it or worse, younger players copy it.”

Replied Kanell, “Half the exercises at the combine are useless too. I think the drill could add value. It’s not like it’s giving anyone bad habits!”

That’s when Jameis got involved, with a request for Carr.

“Hey bro I have nothing but love for you!” Winston said to Carr. “Reach out to help or mind your business though. I’ve been working with my personal trainer since I was 14! We built this from the bottom and we’re still building. Treat others how you want to be treated bro!”

Winston added a clip of a play capped by the former Buccaneers quarterback having the awareness to slide under a hit, demonstrating (in his view) the value of the exercise.

Regardless of whether the exercise actually helps Winston, Carr’s decision to call Winston out seems odd, and hypocritical. Carr and his brother, Derek, resent criticism of any kind, routinely blocking on social media anyone who says anything they don’t like. To the extent that current and former NFL quarterbacks are members of a fraternity, David Carr arguably should raise his concerns privately, or say nothing.

Then again, maybe David has decided to take shots at Jameis because David realizes that Winston has a higher ceiling at the quarterback position than Derek, and that maybe Raiders coach Jon Gruden and G.M. Mike Mayock will eventually figure that out.

  5. David who – one of the biggest busts ever criticizing a guy trying to avoid being just as big of a bust? Stay in your lane Carr, you had your chance and did your best impression of a deer in the headlights. Not a big fan of Jameis, but at least he still has a shot at redeeming himself.

  6. Criticizing players like Amari Cooper and Jamies Winston when they had NO control of their situation is total garbage,,,

  8. Wait, didn’t David Carr lead the league in being sacked? Oh, this is way too funny. Maybe David Carr needed somebody, anybody to work out with him to avoid everybody??? Lol & rotf!

  9. David Carr vs. James Winston with Danny Kanell chiming in

    I almost fell asleep just typing that.

  10. From Kanell’s Wikipedia page:

    “He threw two touchdowns and five interceptions on 103 pass attempts.”

    So maybe he’s not the guy to listen to.

  11. Imagine being considered one of the biggest busts in history with a career record of 23-56 and making fun of a guy who led the league in passing yards lmao

  12. Based on things I’ve seen Carr say before, he throws out comments with the sole purpose of stoking the fire. The only alternative explanation is he has no clue what he’s talking about. Either interpretation suggests that no one should be taking this guy seriously.

  13. I guess the Tampa Castaway is training for a shot in the XFL OR CFL…
    He need a drill to help him throw the ball to his own team!

  14. Mayock also knows Jameis has a very low floor, much lower than Derek.

    But David Carr was out of line here. He needs to mind his own business.

  15. He’s not training for football. He watched Gronk at Wrestlemania and is looking at all those 225lb wrestlers like Danial Bryant and knows that he can switch over and beat them all. He training for it. Ain’t no rules about head shots in wrestling!

