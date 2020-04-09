Drew Brees: NFC South got more challenging this offseason

Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s arrival in Tampa changed the outlook for the Buccaneers and it also set up multiple matchups with one of the NFL’s other top quarterbacks of all time.

Drew Brees re-signed with the Saints for the same two years that Brady signed up for with the Bucs, so they’re on track to face off at least four times in NFC South matchups. During an appearance on The Ellen Show on Wednesday, Brees was asked about the new arrival and what it means for life in the division.

“Yeah. Well, the division just got a little bit better, didn’t it? In addition to that, Teddy Bridgewater, who played so well for us, with the Saints last year when I got hurt, he’s now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers,” Brees said. “Our division has Teddy Bridgewater, Tom Brady, Matt Ryan and myself with the Saints. It’s always been a very challenging division, and it just kicked up a notch.”

Cam Newton‘s exit from Carolina took one MVP award out of the division, but Brady’s bringing three with him to Tampa. Ryan has one and Brees is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, which makes Bridgewater the odd man out when it comes to major accolades in the quarterback-centric NFC South.