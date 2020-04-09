Eric DeCosta: You could draft a starting wideout in fifth round this year

Getty Images

The depth of the wide receiver class in this year’s draft has been talked about a lot over the last few months and the topic came up again when Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta spoke to reporters on Thursday.

DeCosta followed popular opinion by saying that the group is “kind of stacked” with players who he believes can contribute at the NFL level. That means that the Ravens or another team could strike gold well after the first round has come to an end.

“I think it’s just the amount of really good players in the draft at that position. In most years, you probably expect those players to fill up the first three rounds,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “We think this year that there’s a really good chance to get a guy that can probably be a starter for you in the fifth round of the draft.”

DeCosta said he expects former Oklahoma star CeeDee Lamb will be “long gone” before the Ravens are up with the 28th pick. There will likely be others off the board by that point, but Denzel Mims, Laviska Shenault, Jalen Reagor, Michael Pittman Jr. and others should hang around a bit longer.

However things shake out at the top of the first round, it doesn’t sound like there will be too much worry in Baltimore about finding a player to make things more difficult on opposing defenses.