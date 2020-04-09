Giants omit Odell Beckham from informal poll of team’s top receivers

Getty Images

The Giants are taking heat on Twitter after posting an informal poll that omitted Odell Beckham.

The tweet asks fans to pick one quarterback, one running back and one receiver from the list of five players at each position. The players chosen are some of the best in team history at the three positions, making Beckham’s absence curious.

Beckham ranks second in team history in yards (5,476), fourth in receiving touchdowns (44) and fourth in receptions (390). He made many memorable catches during the five seasons with the Giants after they made him the 12th overall selection, and he earned three Pro Bowl trips in the process.

Amani Toomer, Victor Cruz, Hakeem Nicks, Sterling Shepard and Plaxico Burress are the selections at receiver.

Phil Simms, Daniel Jones, Eli Manning, Y.A. Tittle and Kerry Collins are the quarterback choices. Tiki Barber, Saquon Barkley, Rodney Hampton, Brandon Jacobs and Frank Gifford are the listed running backs.

“You can only pick 3. One from each category. GO!” the tweet reads.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News tweeted in response:

“You: the NFC South is so petty on Twitter

Me: check out the Giants not including ODELL BECKHAM JR. in this tweet”