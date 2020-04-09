Jason Licht on Gronk: No idea if he’d want to play, he’s doing well in wrestling

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski’s most recent appearance in the spotlight came at Wrestlemania last weekend when he won a title belt while hosting WWE’s scaled down version of the annual event.

Whenever Gronkowski’s name comes up, someone ponders whether he might have any thoughts about unretiring from football and returning to the NFL. If he did want to return, he might want to find a way to get to Tampa to renew his partnership with Tom Brady and that led to a question for Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht about whether Gronkowski could be an option for the team.

“Well he’s doing a pretty good job in Wrestlemania right now. I have no idea if he’d want to play,” Licht said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com.

Licht couldn’t say much more than that given the league’s rules on tampering. The Patriots hold Gronkowski’s rights and would need to trade or release him in order for him to go to another team.

Gronkowski has shown no sign of wanting either of those things to happen, so his next title defense may be a more pressing matter.