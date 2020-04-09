Jason Licht says Bucs have more faith in Ronald Jones than ever

Getty Images

Ronald Jones bounced back from a dismal rookie season to pick up 1,033 yards from scrimmage for the Buccaneers in 2019 and the team believes the arrow continues to point up for the 2018 second-round pick.

Licht said during a Thursday conference call that he believes Jones has yet to “scratch the surface” of how good he will be in the NFL after making a “huge jump” last year. That doesn’t mean they’ll stand pat at the position in the draft, but he stressed that any move in that direction isn’t a sign of dissatisfaction with Jones.

“It doesn’t stop us from wanting to add to that group . . . but we have a lot of faith in Ronald, and in fact, we have more faith in him now that we ever have,” Licht said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “But that’s another position, as you can tell [when] you look across the league, some of the better teams they have one, two or three guys that they can rely on in different roles in their offense.”

Dare Ogunbowale, T.J. Logan and Aca'Cedric Ware are the other backs on the depth chart in Tampa.