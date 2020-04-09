Josh Norman donates $50,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Josh Norman established a foundation focused on helping children in need and that group has grown with schools and other programs shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norman has announced an effort to aid those children. Norman pledged $50,000 to provide meals and web-based programs for kids who are in need of them at the moment.

“We’re all in this together, so we’re going to hunker down and get through this rough patch,” Norman said.

Norman announced that Walmart has matched that donation and that the Publix in his hometown of Greenwood, South Carolina is also involved in the effort. He also challenged other people, including former teammate Cam Newton, and companies to join the effort by donating and passing the challenge on.