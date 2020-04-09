Julian Edelman cleared of vandalism charges

Getty Images

Julian Edelman has socially distanced himself, . . . from his legal troubles, anyway.

According to TMZ.com, the misdemeanor vandalism charges against the Patriots wide receiver have been dropped.

He was charged after jumping on the hood of a car in January, and it’s no upset to learn that alcohol may have been involved. He reportedly compensated the victim for the damage to the hood of the car, so prosecutors were willing to let him slide.

The 33-year-old wideout is also coming off shoulder surgery and reportedly needs some work on his knee as well, in addition to coming to grips with the reality that he’s no longer teammates with Tom Brady.