Karlos Williams trying to make a comeback via the CFL

Getty Images

Karlos Williams made a big impact upon hitting the NFL as a Bills fifth-round pick in 2015, but his fall was as fast as his rise.

Williams scored nine touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie while averaging 5.6 yards per carry, which seemed to set him up for a big role during the 2016 season. Williams showed up to camp out of shape, however, and was released in August after being suspended four games for a substance abuse violation.

A stint with the Steelers featured another suspension without any game action and Williams was suspended indefinitely in 2017 after a third violation. He was reinstated by the NFL last year, although his comeback effort is taking place over the border in Canada.

Williams has signed with the Toronto Argonauts in hopes of restarting his playing career. He doesn’t know if he’ll get another chance in the NFL, but isn’t lacking confidence that he’s worthy of one.

“I feel like I’m one of the best running backs in the game right now and I haven’t touched a ball in I don’t know how many years,” Williams said, via Matthew Fairburn of TheAthletic.com. “I watch some guys play running back and I don’t feel like they can compete with me. I see other guys get shots in the NFL and I feel like they can’t compete with me. If I was in that locker room, there wouldn’t be a competition. I would be the starting back. That’s the way I feel.”

The COVID-19 pandemic led the CFL to push back the start of training camp, so it’s unclear when Williams is going to get a chance to provide on-field evidence of his ability.