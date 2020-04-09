Kyler Murray makes $25,000 donation to provide meals for kids

Getty Images

The Cardinals and linebacker Chandler Jones have each made donations to help provide meals in Arizona amid the COVID-19 pandemic and now quarterback Kyler Murray is joining the effort.

Murray has made a $25,000 donation to the COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund established by GENYOUthnow.

The nonprofit organization helps distribute meals to students who might otherwise go without them while schools are closed. The organization counts NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as a member of their board and the announcement of the creation of the fund featured word of a commitment from the NFL Foundation.

Murray’s announcement of his pledge said that over 5,000 schools are in need of help with delivering meals to their students and asked others to join the effort to provide that assistance.