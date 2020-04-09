Michael Davis signs RFA tender with Chargers

Getty Images

Cornerback Michael Davis has brought his time as a restricted free agent to a close.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that Davis has signed his tender with the Chargers. Davis was tendered at the second-round level and will make $3.259 million under the terms of the one-year contract.

Davis signed with the Chargers after going undrafted in 2017 and has appeared in 43 games over the last three seasons. He started 12 games last season, but missed two contests due to injury and two others due to a suspension. Davis has 107 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble over the course of his career.

With Davis officially back in the fold, the Chargers add to a solid cornerback group. They signed Chris Harris as a free agent to go with Casey Hayward, Desmond King and Brandon Facyson.