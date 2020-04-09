Mike Evans donates $100,000 to relief efforts in Tampa, Galveston

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has joined the list of NFL players donating to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Evans has decided to help out in the city where he plays football as well as in his hometown of Galveston, Texas. He’s donating $50,000 to United Way Suncoast and another $50,000 to efforts in Galveston.

“These critical dollars will do so much to help families who are struggling in this crisis,” United Way Suncoast CEO Jessica Muroff said in a statement provided by the Buccaneers.

United Way Suncoast is working with 53,000 individuals in need across 31,000 households who are serviced by nonprofits that do things like provide meals for children and childcare for people working essential jobs during the pandemic.