NFL plans to have 58 prospects involved in draft broadcast

Getty Images

With the draft going off as a virtual event this year, the NFL has had to make many adjustments to how it will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Their plans include having two cameras in the homes of many players who are expected to come off the board during the proceedings. On Thursday, the league announced that they expect to have 58 players taking part in the broadcast.

They also announced the names of five of those players. The list is led by former LSU quarterback and expected first overall pick Joe Burrow and continues with former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The rest of the players will be announced on NFL Network on Thursday night.